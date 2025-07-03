Katrina Louise (Viborg) Davis was born to Ole and Sandra Viborg on October 28, 1963, in Paso Robles, California. She graduated from Paso Robles High School, where she was active in both 4-H and FFA, raising pigs and steers. Katrina was a straight-A student and was honored as a Homecoming Queen Attendant. After graduation, Katrina was accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. During her first year, she chose to participate in the Semester Abroad program and selected Copenhagen, Denmark—a place that held special meaning to her, as her father had immigrated from Denmark and much of her family still lived there. While studying in Copenhagen, Katrina met the love of her life, Scott Davis, a cowboy from Santa Clarita, California, who was also attending the same university abroad. The two quickly fell in love, and not long after returning to the States, they married in 1987 on the Viborg Ranch in the hills of El Pomar in Templeton.

Katrina had a brilliant mind for business and became a successful CPA, eventually working her way up to Senior Tax Manager at KPMG in San Jose. Her experience and insight later contributed to the success of the business she and Scott built together—S.A. Davis & Associates, an architectural and general contracting firm, with Scott leading the design side and Katrina helping shape its foundation and operations.

Their greatest pride, however, was the family they built together as her daughters Karalena and Kassandra Davis came into the world. Katrina poured her heart into raising their two daughters. She was an ever-dedicated force in their lives—organizing fundraisers at volleyball games, helping with school plays, hosting extraordinary playdates, planning elaborate holiday dinners, and offering a helping hand to any parent who needed it. Katrina rarely missed a game, always cheering her daughters on with fierce devotion. She took her girls on surprise adventures to animal farms, aquariums, and museums, a reflection of her spontaneity. Being a family was everything to Katrina. The Davis’s were often found camping, hunting, or embarking on long road trips across the U.S. Summer after summer was filled with river rafting expeditions, ranch visits, and moments that became lasting memories.

Karalena and Kassandra followed in their mother’s hardworking footsteps Karalena earning a degree in Fashion Design and moving to New York, and Kassandra graduating in Radio, Television, and Film before settling in Dallas, Texas. It was Katrina’s biggest honor to see them succeed. As their daughters began new chapters, Katrina and Scott entered one of their own, retiring to a beautiful ranch in Bristow, Oklahoma. True to form, Katrina quickly became beloved in her new community for her generous spirit and welcoming heart.

On June 7, 2025, Katrina watched her youngest daughter, Kassandra, marry the love of her life, Greyson Lembcke, in the same rolling hills of the Viborg Ranch where Katrina and Scott had wed nearly four decades before. That day, surrounded by family, Katrina was radiant—seeing her daughters thriving and fulfilled. It was a full-circle moment, and she was exactly where she needed to be in her final days: held close by the family she so beautifully nurtured and adored.

Katrina is survived by her husband, Scott Davis; her daughters, Karalena Davis and Kassandra Davis; her mother-in-law, Diane Davis; her brother, Paul Viborg; her sister-in-law, Debbie Viborg; and her niece and nephew, Daniika and Ole Viborg. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Sandra Viborg.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

Like this: Like Loading...