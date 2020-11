Betsy Peterson, 60, of Atascadero, CA, passed away on October 19, 2020, after health complications.

She loved her family, was good to her friends, and had a kind heart. Betsy was very proud of her son, adored her cats, and liked to collect tiffany lamps.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and three brothers. Betsy is survived by her son Arlen Peterson of the US Navy, her sister Valerie Reagan of Washington, and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned.

