Charles Patrick Parra, age 65, passed away early Christmas morning following a lengthy illness, in Templeton Ca.

Chuck was born in Fayetteville, NC, where his father was stationed as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, but he was a native son of California. He spent his life between the L.A. area and San Luis Obispo, where his family settled in the mid-1960s.

Chuck was a fifth-generation native of San Luis Obispo on his mother’s side. His Ancestry in C.A. can be traced back to the Chumash of the Channel Islands and the first Americans to come with John Freemont and the California Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846. He graduated from San Luis High in ’74 and served as a medic in the United States Army. He was stationed in Bamberg, Germany, as well as several bases in the U.S. When he was honorably discharged from Fort Carson, CO, he returned to the Central Coast. He worked locally as a Nurses Aid and in Manufacturing and became a skilled machinist.

A trip with his paternal grandfather to Aravaipa Canyon, AZ, influenced him for the rest of his life when he was young. Tales of his great, great grandfather (a full-blooded Opata) who knew Geronimo and Cochise inspired his lifelong love of books and history. Chuck also had a passion for fishing and camping and B-B-Q’s with family and friends.

Chuck had many friends and relatives in San Luis and L.A. He left behind his wife of 15 years, Paula, his son Mike and grandson Eric, his brother Rick (Judy) of San Luis, Bob (Heidi) of Atascadero, and Mike of Morro Bay, a niece Katie, aunt, uncle, godmother Rosie, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Salazar, and father, Gilbert Joseph Parra.

His request was for no services; a private ceremony will be held following cremation.

