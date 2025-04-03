Michael Glenn Hicks peacefully passed away on March 1, 2025, in Wickenburg, Arizona, of heart-related illness at age 78.

Mike was born in Amarillo, Texas on April 28, 1946. He was then left as an infant in the loving care of his grandparents, Henry and Dovie Martin, who raised him in Santa Margarita, CA. After attending local schools, Mike began his career of service with Atascadero Fire in 1966. Mike was the first fire chief when the city of Atascadero incorporated in 1979, and he remained in that role until he retired from Atascadero Fire in 1992. Mike’s storied fire career ultimately served as inspiration for his son and grandsons, who all followed his path into careers in fire service.

Never one to sit still, after his retirement, Mike founded Hicks Custom Photography, where he could be found setting up his camera equipment in flowering fields or in his studio taking pictures for local families. Mike’s clients fell in love with his personality and witty charm, and there wasn’t a grumpy child he could not coax a smile from for the camera.

Mike moved to Washington State in 2002 and then became a “snowbird” in 2007, wintering in Wickenburg, AZ, where he enjoyed his passions of team roping and golf.

Mike is survived by the love of his life, Karen Patterson, and his two sons, Michael (Cindy) and Gene (Marshella) Hicks. Papa Mike is also survived by four grandchildren: Judson and Gracey Hicks, Kolton Hicks, and Kallie Nunez, and six great-grandchildren: Weston, Kooper, Kasin, Kinleigh, Kamden, and Brynlynn.

Please join us for Mike’s Celebration of Life, which will be held on April 27 at 3:00 PM at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion. Please come and share stories of your memories with Mike.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Atascadero Firefighters Association for a future memorial for all fallen Atascadero Firefighters. 6005 Lewis Avenue, Atascadero Ca. 93422.

