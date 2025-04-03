Community members celebrate the start of construction pickleball complex, set to open in 2026

PASO ROBLES — On Wednesday, March 26, Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon, along with City Councilmembers Fred Strong, Steve Gregory, and Kris Beal, joined representatives from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Body, the pickleball community, and city staff to celebrate the start of construction on improvements at Sherwood Park.

City Manager Chris Huot, Hamon, and Paso Robles Pickleball Ambassador Larry Werner shared messages about the significance of the project before grabbing ceremonial gold shovels and breaking ground on the much-anticipated improvements. Adding to the celebration, Diane Zannotti presented a proclamation to Hamon on behalf of Congressman Jimmy Panetta, recognizing the project’s impact on the community. Once complete, Sherwood Park will boast seven new lighted pickleball courts, a picnic and shade area with barbecues, new restrooms, and a large parking lot. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026.

Paso Robles city leaders, along with members of the Paso Robles Pickleball community, gathered on Wednesday, March 26 to celebrate the start of construction on major improvements at Sherwood Park. Pictured from left are Reilly Newman (Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee/PRAC), Daniel Rodriguez (Senior Citizen Advisory Committee), Craig Lea (Paso Robles Pickleball Club), Chris Huot (Paso Robles Interim City Manager), Larry Werner (Paso Robles Pickleball Ambassador), City Councilmember Fred Strong, Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon, City Councilmember Kris Beal, Diane Zannotti (PRAC and Congressional Aide to Congressman Jimmy Panetta), Bill Saylor (PRAC), Community Services Director Angelica Fortin and City Councilmember Steve Gregory. Photo by Heather Stephenson

Community members gathered to view the Sherwood Park improvement plan during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 26. The event highlighted the collaborative efforts of city officials and local residents in shaping the project. The new developments, including the much-anticipated pickleball courts, are set to enhance recreational opportunities in Paso Robles.

The partnership between city officials and the pickleball community has significantly influenced the project’s design. According to Freda Berman, Public Works Director for the City of Paso Robles, “The pickleball community was intimately involved in all aspects of the design process through the public outreach efforts that took place throughout the project’s development.”

To keep residents informed on the progress of the improvements, Berman stated that the Public Works department sends out weekly media updates on all capital projects, including the Pickleball Court Complex construction project. Updates are also provided to the City Council at their first meeting each month.

Angelica Fortin, community services director for Paso Robles, emphasized the project’s benefits, stating, “Not only will the improvements help us meet the increasing demand for pickleball courts; but also, the additional amenities will go a long way towards better meeting the needs of all park users. Improvements will include a new barbecue area, updated restrooms, and a much-needed parking lot. Sherwood is one of our best used parks with baseball, soccer, and picnic gatherings taking place all year long.”

The Sherwood Park project will introduce the largest public pickleball complex with lights in the county. “We are excited to provide the largest public pickleball complex with lights in the county,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. While the Templeton Tennis Ranch has eight pickleball courts, they are private and restricted to members, making Sherwood Park a major step forward in expanding public access to the popular sport.

With the project now underway, Paso Robles residents can look forward to enhanced recreational amenities and a more vibrant community gathering space upon the project’s completion in 2026.

Feature Image: Mayor John Hamon (left) receives a proclamation from Diane Zannotti, congressional aide to Congressman Jimmy Panetta, during a groundbreaking to celebrate future improvements at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles on Wednesday, March 26. Photo by Heather Stephenson

