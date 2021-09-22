Four former Bearcat student-athletes were entered into the Athletic Hall of Fame

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the induction of four former Bearcat student-athletes into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Ceremony will take place at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17. The Bearcats will take on the Atascadero Greyhounds. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the induction ceremony will take place during halftime.

Darrell “Red” Holman (Class of 1933) earned 12 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball while at PRHS. He was senior class president of the Class of 1933 and was a member of the Paso Robles town baseball team that played against the Pittsburgh Pirates during their spring training in Paso Robles. In his senior year at PRHS Darrell hit .435 and earned a NCAA Division I scholarship to Stanford University. While at Stanford, he was President of Delta Chi Fraternity in addition to playing first base for the baseball team.

In 1935, Darrell was named team captain and hit the first home run at Stanford’s famed Sunken Diamond. He attended medical school at Georgetown University, where he was President of his first-year class. Darrell would go on to practice general and vascular surgery and would serve as Chief of Medicine at Santa Theresa Hospital in Duarte and Methodist Hospital in

Arcadia.

Elisha Holmes (Class of 1977) earned three varsity letters in football, two letters in basketball, and one in track and field while at PRHS. In 1976 he was named to the Los Padres League First Team All-League Football team on offense (running back) and defense (linebacker). He was also named to the All-CIF Southern Section First Team on both offense and defense and to the High School All-American Team. In 1977 he was named to the Los Padres League All-League team in basketball.

Elisha received a NCAA Division I scholarship to play football at San Jose State University.

Amaya (Greenwood) Spillman (Class of 2003) earned four varsity letters in Track & Field while at PRHS. She was the 2002 Los Padres League and 2003 Pac 5 League Champion in the 100M and 200M. She was also a member of the 4 x 100M and 4 x 400M relay team that won three consecutive San Luis Obispo County Championships.

Amaya was a four-time Division 3 CIF Southern Section

Finalist in the 100M, 200M and 4 x 100M. At PRHS she set a personal best time of 12.2 in the 100M.

Amaya earned a Track and Field scholarship to UC Davis, competing on indoor and outdoor teams. In 2004, she was a member of the 4 x 100M relay team that ran 46.59, establishing the fourth-fastest time in school history. At UC Davis, she set personal best times of 26.06 in the 200M and 59.85 in the 400M.

Michelle Moses (Class of 2007) earned four varsity letters in softball, three in volleyball and one in

soccer. She was named softball team captain in 2006 and 2007. As a senior in 2007, Michelle posted a

0.40 Earned Run Average (ERA) with 11 home runs and a .435 Batting Average and was named to the First Team-All-League Team, First Team-All CIF Southern Section Team and First Team-All State Team.

Michelle earned a softball scholarship to NCAA Division I Fresno State. In her senior year (2012), she tied for the WAC lead in home runs with 18, was third with 42 RBI’s and total bases with 103. During her standout career as a Bulldog pitcher, she had a collegiate record of 51-32 with a 2.49 career ERA and 644 strikeouts. As a hitter, she had 59 career home runs and 175 career RBI’s.

Michelle was named First Team All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2010, 2011, and 2012, NCAA All-Western Region in 2010, 2011, and 2012, and Third Team Easton All-American in 2011. She was named WAC Hitter of the Week five times and WAC Pitcher of the Week three times in her career.

In addition, Michelle was a member of one WAC Tournament Championship team while guiding the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including two appearances in the NCAA Regional Championship game.

