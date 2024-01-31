Thirty-five kids participated in competition that was held at Almond Acres Charter Academy

NORTH COUNTY — This past weekend, the Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 hosted the West Central Coast District Hoop Shoot, drawing children from different lodges stretching from Paso Robles to Simi Valley. Ten out of the 12 lodges held a Hoop Shoot contest. The competition is open to boys and girls ages 8-13.

Participants are divided into different age groups, ensuring fair and competitive matchups. The West Central Coast District encompasses a wide geographical area, including cities and towns along the coast, making it a diverse and vibrant competition. The Hoop Shoot competition follows a free-throw format, where participants attempt to score as many baskets as possible from the free-throw line. Each participant gets multiple attempts, and the one with the highest number of successful shots in their age group advances to the next round. The competition progresses through local, district, state, and national levels, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Elks National Hoop Shoot Finals.

The Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot not only provides young athletes with an opportunity to showcase their basketball skills but also instills important values such as discipline, perseverance, and sportsmanship. The competition encourages participants to push their limits, work hard, and strive for excellence. It also fosters a sense of camaraderie and friendship among the participants as they bond over their shared love for the game.

advertisement

In total, 35 kids participated in the District Hoop Shoot that was held at Almond Acres Charter Academy in Paso Robles. It was a successful event thanks to the many volunteers and help from the Templeton High School varsity girls basketball team. The Paso Robles Elks Lodge takes immense pride in hosting the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot. The district’s rich basketball culture and passionate community make it an ideal location for this historic event. The competition not only showcases the talent of young athletes but also highlights the district’s commitment to sports and youth development and continuing the tradition of developing gritty kids for nearly 50 years.

The winners of this event qualified to participate in the California North State Semi-Finals, which will be held on Feb. 3 in Modesto.

Hoop Shoot Winners:

8/9 Boys Noah G Thousand Oaks #2477

8/9 Girls Nova M Lompoc ##2274

10/11 Boys Jaxson H Atascadero #2733

10/11 Girls Ally M Thousand Oaks #2477

12/13 Boys Joel A Atascadero #2733

12/13 Girls Makayla O Santa Maria #1538

Feature Image: The winners of the West Central Coast District Hoop Shoot, held recently in Paso Robles, qualified for the California North State Semi-Finals, to be held Feb. 3 in Modesto. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...