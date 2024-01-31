The club has plans open the pool this summer

TEMPLETON — Templeton Tennis Ranch [TTR] finally has a permit in hand to start construction on its upcoming pool. The competition lap pool will be 25 yards long and feature eight lanes. Bonus: it will be built right off the end of the main clubhouse building on-site and will bring a much-needed pool to the North County.

“The original plan for the club always included a lap pool,” stated part owner, president, and general manager of the Templeton Tennis Ranch Chris Fouquet. “Originally, there was going to be a three-lane, 25-yard pool along the side of the building. We only had room for three lanes at that location. Where this pool is going to be, there were plans to do a large multi-purpose building to host wedding receptions and other events. We had started construction of that building prior to COVID, but COVID and other delays, and the loan timing out and things like that, it stalled that building.”

There are still plans for an event space in a different location in the future, and the concrete slab, which the club poured before the delays, was the only part of the project that was completed before everything stalled out. When TTR reevaluated, they decided the site would be much better used for a larger pool.

“Summer of [20]22, we decided to formally change gears and pursue the pool and came up with the current design, which is the eight-lane lap pool,” added Fouquet.

In October 2022, TTR requested a permit for the pool, and it wasn’t until Jan. 12, 2024, that the permit got approved. They’re currently in the beginning process of the build and have picked CareCraft Pools of San Luis Obispo as their contractor and are now dodging the weather to make sure that they don’t dig a hole for the pool that ends up filling up with rainwater. Fouquet said the wet weather has already affected the speed of demolishing the current slab in preparation for the pool.

“Weather permitting, they’re telling us four months of construction, which kind of points to the end of May, so we’d love to see it be swimming sometime in June — right at the beginning of the summer,” continued Fouquet.

The lap pool will currently only be available to TTR members, but use will be included with all membership levels, including their fitness membership, which is entry level. They also plan to be the home pool for the Templeton High School swim team and the North County arm of the Puma Aquatic Club swim team, which serves local youth between the ages of 6 and 18.

Paso Robles Press reached out to the Templeton School District for comment on their collaboration with TTR and were told that a contract needs to be finalized before making a statement on their potential partnership.

The pool will have three functions and will be built with competition lap pool requirements for the high school and Puma, including touch pads for electronic timing. It will also be used as a fitness pool, allowing TTR to add different aqua-aerobic classes to their schedule. On top of that, it will also be a resort pool for families to use during family swim times.

“There will be opportunities, certainly weekends and then throughout the summer, afternoons when it’s hot where most of the lane lines will come out. That’s when we’ll have lifeguards on duty and usually have food and drink available around the poolside,” Fouquet said about opening the pool to families. “The community itself needs pools. We talked to those who are already deeply involved in the aquatics community; they’ll tell you that the North County, particularly, is as many as five or six pools short of what it really needs to support all the swim teams and learn to swim programs. To that end, this is an enormous addition.”

Keep an eye on the Templeton Tennis Ranch’s website (ttrtennis.com) for more information on the upcoming pool and membership options.

Feature Image: These renderings show the plans for the Templeton Tennis Ranch pool. Photos provided by Templeton Tennis Ranch.

