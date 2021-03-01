Templeton High School spring musical to be held live and outdoors in March

TEMPLETON — Templeton High School Theatre Arts presents Young Frankenstein, a musical by Mel Brooks based on his popular film send-up of earlier Frankenstein movies.

For anyone familiar with Brooks’ campy 1974 black-and-white movie starring Gene Wilder, this 2007 musical version of the famous story of the mad scientist and his monstrous creation will be every bit as entertaining. And for those who aren’t familiar with the story, the thrill of discovery will add to their enjoyment.

Templeton High School theatre arts instructor Catherine Kingsbury directs the show with assistant director Amanda Thayer. Lighting design is by Ryan Flores.

Young Frankenstein will be performed outdoors in the THS quad Thursdays through Saturdays, Mar. 18 to 20 and Mar. 25 to 27. All shows are at 7 p.m., and tickets are available for $12 and $15 at ShowTix4U. Seating is limited to 100 to allow for social distancing. Masks are required to be worn. Tickets are non-refundable.

The story revolves around Dr. Frederick von Frankenstein (which he insists on pronouncing “FRONK-en-steen”), the grandson of the infamous Victor von Frankenstein of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story. When the doctor inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania, he finds himself following, unwillingly at first, in his grandfather’s footsteps. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “EYE-gore”), Frederick brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes, and hilarity abounds. With such memorable tunes as “The Transylvania Mania,” “Together Again,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” Young Frankenstein is scientifically-proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Miles Martinelli plays Dr. Frederick von Frankenstein, while Clayton Wicka plays the Creature. JD Black is Igor, with Maddison Smith playing Inga, the doctor’s lab assistant. Elyse Black is Frederick’s fiancee, Elizabeth Benning, and Stella Lutz plays the mysterious housekeeper, Frau Blucher. The cast also features Brady Brewer as the suspicious Inspector Kemp, Justin Grapentine as Baron Victor von Frankenstein, and Frances van den Eikhof as the Blind Hermit. A lively ensemble rounds out the cast.

The Templeton High School Theatre Program fosters skills and knowledge of theatre arts and nurtures personal growth and creativity in students through educational theatre. The program also entertains and educates its audiences with a wide variety of plays and performances from many eras and genres. THS Theatre actively promotes community involvement in theatre arts as a life-long endeavor.

Kingsbury’s philosophy as a theatre teacher and director stems from being a high school educator first. It’s important to her that the students learn skills and information that will help them at the next level of their education or career training—whatever that may be. If they want to pursue a career in theatre, then they will be well prepared. If they want to pursue a career in anything else, they will also be prepared with good communication skills and work ethics, especially working in a team environment.

