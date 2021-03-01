SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Detectives and Deputies have located 29-year-old Ivan Bojorquez.

Bojorquez was wanted for a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 300 block of Colony Drive in rural San Luis Obispo.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, at approximately 9:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in the 300 block of Colony Dr., rural San Luis Obispo.

Prior to their arrival, the suspect, Ivan Bojorquez, was believed to have fled on foot. Deputies contacted the adult female victim, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An area search for the suspect located his abandoned vehicle and a backpack containing firearms.

A search for the suspect was conducted with the assistance of an Atascadero Police Department K9 unit and the California Highway Patrol Helicopter; ultimately, the suspect was not located.

Then at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Bojorquez was located by Deputies and Detectives at a neighboring residence of the original crime scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Bojorquez was booked into the County Jail on several charges, including attempted kidnapping, threatening with intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, and preventing a witness/victim from reporting a crime.

