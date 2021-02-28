SAN MIGUEL — Today, Feb. 28, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Chevron gas station in the 900 block of “K” Street in San Miguel.

Reports state that an adult male entered the store, displayed a firearm to the clerk, and demanded money.

The suspect then left the market on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

Deputies searched for the suspect with assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) ground and air units and the Atascadero Police Department K9 unit.

The suspect is still outstanding.

The suspect is described as an adult male, possibly in his 20’s, 5′ 8″ tall, 160 lbs. Last seen wearing a grey Adidas zip-up sweatshirt with three black stripes running down the shoulders, black sweatpants, white shoes, blue mask (possibly gaiter style), and mechanic type gloves with white/grey cotton backs and black palms.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805)781-4550.

