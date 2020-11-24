Update: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said the woman had been safely contacted and thanked the public for its assistance.

Original Story: SAN LUIS OBISPO — A 29-year-old woman last seen walking Saturday night, Nov. 21, near railroad tracks in Ocean was reported missing, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Heather Voges also known as Heather Gneich

A missing person report was filed Monday, Nov. 23, for Heather Voges, also known as Heather Gneich, who was described as a white, 29-years-old woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 125 pounds.

Voges was last seen on Saturday at approximately 11 p.m. walking southbound by the railroad tracks near the 1400 block of South 4th Street in Oceano.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and Vans shoes and was believed to be on foot.

Voges does not have any known friends or family in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

