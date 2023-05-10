Individuals Behind ‘Embrace White Pride’ Sign Remain Unidentified, Reports CHP

TEMPLETON — In response to a photo that recently circulated depicting two individuals standing on the Vineyard Drive overpass in Templeton, holding a sign that read “embrace white pride,” the local group, Little Queer Paso, has organized a rally titled “Rally Against Hate” on Wednesday, May 10, from 2 pm to 6 pm, at the same overpass location.

Today, individuals gathered on the overpass, holding a diverse array of signs and waving to passing cars, eliciting honks of support. 

For a comprehensive account of the rally and the community’s response, including interviews with participants and further analysis, the Paso Robles Press will feature the full story in their upcoming edition next week.

