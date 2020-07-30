SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Thursday that two more SLO County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 14.

The individuals were vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 80s, had underlying health conditions, and lived at a congregate-care facility that is experiencing an outbreak. One resided at an assisted living facility in Atascadero. The other had spent several days in the hospital and was a resident of Vineyard Hills Health Center, which marks the sixth COVID-19 death associated with that facility.

The County Public Health Department is continuing to work with the facilities to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreaks.

“Our community has been touched by more loss,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This, and other outbreaks, is preventable. Let’s all do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face covering in public and maintain six feet of distance from others.”

As of Thursday, 1,740 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to this spread.

All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — in part because it travels through the community and in some cases reaches the most vulnerable residents. Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic conditions have also faced serious illness. Those who are at lower risk for serious illness can transmit the virus to others. The CDC indicates that it is possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

