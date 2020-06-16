County sees increase in new cases, but hospitalized and ICU cases remain stable

The total number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County increased by 23 cases over the weekend, according to the latest data released by the County of San Luis Obispo.

The new cases can be attributed to mostly close contact (family), community spread, and a cluster of cases can be attributed to a graduation party.

“I understand the increase in cases in recent days may alarm some, yet it is not unexpected as we continue to reopen amid a pandemic,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “However, our hospitalized cases remain low and cases in the ICU remain low at this time, both of which we will be watching very closely moving forward.”

San Luis Obispo County has had 347 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Out of 14,516 tests conducted, 102 were confirmed by the SLO Public Health Lab and 245 were confirmed by private-industry labs. Hospitalized cases and ICU cases remain stable.

Cases by Status as of June 15,2020:

59 active cases in SLO County 54 recovering at home 5 hospitalized (3 in ICU)

Of the 23 new confirmed cases over the weekend: 14 are attributed to person-to-person spread 1 is attributed to travel 5 are attributed to community spread (not related to travel or to a known case) 3 are still under investigation



For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County and to see the full text of these orders, visit ReadySLO.org. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

State Updates COVID-19 Guidance on Activities Protected by First Amendment

The State Public Health Department recently released updated guidance for activities protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, including places of worship, religious services and cultural ceremonies, and other constitutionally protected activities, such as the right to protest.

These activities that take place outdoors no longer have an attendance cap as long as strict physical distancing measures are in place.

“Exercising our right to peacefully protest and attend church is an inherent American value,” said SLO County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “However, let’s all remember the health and safety precautions we each need to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

While the new State guidance lifts attendance caps for outdoor First Amendment activities, the number of individuals attending an indoor religious service or protest is still capped at 100 people or 25 percent of a building’s capacity, whichever is less. Strict physical distancing policies should also be in place.

This new State guidance replaces guidance issued in May and does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activity. It is strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services and other related activities for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults and those with co-morbidities.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Less common symptoms include fatigue, body aches, chills, sore throat, and may include runny nose or diarrhea.

Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Anyone with these symptoms should get tested at one of the many no-cost testing sites throughout the County. To find out more about how to get tested visit: emergencySLO.org/testing

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903 or the staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related