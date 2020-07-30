SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Thursday that two SLO County residents died due to COVID-19, bringing the County’s total to 14.

SLO County has reported five deaths due to COVID-19 since Monday — two on Tuesday, one on Wednesday, and two on Thursday. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths in the County since July 1.

The County has not released details on Thursday’s two deaths.

In SLO County, hospitalizations were at 17 on Thursday, an increase of three from the previous day’s report, with three in intensive care. Seventeen is the highest number of hospitalizations for the County since it began tracking this.

As of Thursday, 1,740 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, an increase of 30 from Wednesday, with 360 recovering at home. North County communities accounted for 23 of the 30 new COVID-19 cases.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

