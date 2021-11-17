Lady Eagles came in 2nd Place in the Ocean League

TEMPLETON — After a tremendous season (21-8-2) fought by the Templeton High School (THS) Girls Varsity Volleyball team, the Lady Eagles came in 2nd Place in the Ocean League with a loss to Buchanan High School out of Clovis on Oct. 28.

This last week several players received the honor of being named all-league:

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

First-team all-league

Casey Murry

Junior, Jersey #7, Position OH, L

Asia Pollina

Junior, Jersey #2, Position S

Second Team All-League

Lauryn English

Junior, Jersey #9, Position STRK, STRK, SWEP

Honorable Mention

Makena Martin

Junior, Jersey #22, Position OH

Congratulations, Lady Eagles, on a great season!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...