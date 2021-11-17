Lady Eagles came in 2nd Place in the Ocean League
TEMPLETON — After a tremendous season (21-8-2) fought by the Templeton High School (THS) Girls Varsity Volleyball team, the Lady Eagles came in 2nd Place in the Ocean League with a loss to Buchanan High School out of Clovis on Oct. 28.
This last week several players received the honor of being named all-league:
First-team all-league
Casey Murry
Junior, Jersey #7, Position OH, L
Asia Pollina
Junior, Jersey #2, Position S
Second Team All-League
Lauryn English
Junior, Jersey #9, Position STRK, STRK, SWEP
Honorable Mention
Makena Martin
Junior, Jersey #22, Position OH
Congratulations, Lady Eagles, on a great season!