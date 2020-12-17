Local nonprofit partners received half a million dollars through more than 60 grants in 2020.

SAN LUIS OBISPO ― Over the past nine months, half a million dollars was awarded through the Disaster Support Fund from The Community Foundation in grants to local nonprofit organizations.

The Disaster Support Fund was opened in mid-March in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic with the mission to support San Luis Obispo County nonprofits with the funds they need to aid our most at-risk populations. Since opening the Disaster Support Fund, The Community Foundation has received nearly 400 donations of all sizes.

Thanks to the support of community members, donors and the board, 60 grants to date have been awarded, totaling $504,000. Grants have gone to 31 different organizations making an impact on our most vulnerable populations. At-risk community members include, but are not limited to, housing insecure, food insecure, low-income residents, undocumented, elderly and other people that have been disproportionally affected by the pandemic.

“The support we have received from our family, friends, and neighbors is exceptional and I am so proud to be a member of this county,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation. “The gifts to the Disaster Support Fund have made an incredible impact on The Community Foundation’s ability to rapidly respond to the needs of the region.”

The Community Foundation will continue to award grants to nonprofit partners over the coming months and appreciate gifts of all sizes to the Disaster Support Fund. The dedication and commitment from throughout the region are what gives these nonprofits the support to continue making an impact.

For additional information on donating to the Disaster Relief Fund or how to work with The Community Foundation, contact Cecelia Mazelin, The Community Foundation’s Donor Services Coordinator, at cecelia@cfsloco.org or 805-543-2323.

