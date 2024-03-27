PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department and the Rotary Club of Paso Robles invite the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly installed SaveHeart Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinet at Barney Schwartz Park on Thursday, April 4, at 2 p.m.

The AED cabinet was donated by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles in honor of the late Dr. Scott Davis of Paso Robles.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) provide immediate assistance in the event of a cardiac emergency and reduce the time it takes to access life-saving defibrillation to someone experiencing cardiac arrest. If an AED is near someone having ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia, a bystander in a public place or a family member can use it to convert the fatal rhythm to a regular rhythm.

AED cabinets are strategically located in our local parks, including Downtown City Park, Centennial Park, and Barney Schwartz Park. This new equipment increases our community’s ability to protect and empower its residents.

It is Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services’ goal to install an AED in all city parks.

