PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) has confirmed the body found this morning, Jan. 6, was a white male, approximately 20-25 years old.

The victim has been identified, but next of kin has yet to be found and notified. The victim is from the Paso Robles area.

PRPD has had contact with the victim in the past, but no arrests were made.

Per Commander Stephen Lampe, the cause of death appears to be self-inflicted, but they are still investigating.

According to Commander Lampe, a handgun was found near the body and appeared to be made from a kit or a ghost gun.

Messages found on the victim’s phone indicate the time of death was after midnight.

PRPD is still investigating this incident.

Original Story

The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) is investigating a body found between Scott Street and Cedarwood Drive off Creston Road in Paso Robles this morning at approximately 7:40 am.

One person was found dead with a reported gunshot wound to the head and appeared to be self-inflicted.

A gun was found near the body.

PRPD is still investigating the incident and has yet to confirm any details.

No other information is available at this time.

