The County plans to administer over 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m., about 3,200 eligible residents will be able to book a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointment for next week. All first-dose appointments will take place at Cuesta College, with second doses administered at all three County-operated vaccination clinics.

“Over 38,000 SLO County residents just became eligible for the vaccine, but we only have enough supply for about 3,200 people to get their first dose next week,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We are asking that healthy residents who can continue to safely shelter at home allow their more vulnerable friends and neighbors to book an appointment first.”

The County will administer about 8,300 doses of vaccine next week across its three vaccination clinics, with about 1,000 doses per day at Cuesta College from Monday to Friday and about 600 doses per day at Arroyo Grande High School Monday through Wednesday and the Paso Robles Event Center Tuesday through Thursday.

“We’ve made great progress in administering first doses of vaccine to over 22,000 of our residents, and many of those people are now ready for their second shot,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We are carefully allocating vaccine supply to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, while ensuring that everyone gets both doses within the recommended time period.”

More than 90 percent of all vaccinated residents have received their second dose of vaccine within a four-week period. The County notifies eligible residents when it is time to book their second-dose appointment and is administering second doses within the six-week interval, as recommended by the CDC.

“We are reaching out to people who are eligible for their second dose in the order they got their first dose,” Dr. Borenstein added. “Please don’t worry if you haven’t heard from us yet—you will, and we will get you that second dose in a safe and timely manner.”

Eligible community members can reserve a first-dose appointment starting Thursday, Feb. 18, by visiting RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments or by calling the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 534-2444 or (805) 781-4280, available seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions about how to book your second-dose appointment, visit our Frequently Asked Questions page.

