The first meetings of the year area scheduled for January 11
NORTH COUNTY — After a short break to enjoy the last of the Holiday Season, City meetings are slowly making their way back in the New Year. Here is when your meetings will be back in session:
PASO ROBLES
City Council –
When: Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Meetings held in person here: 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles and available virtually through YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxElWtI1YhkPr6KI552RDuw
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District
When: Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Meetings held in person and available virtually through YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/PRJUSDBroadcasts
TEMPLETON
Templeton Community Services District
When: Jan. 18, at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Meetings are held virtually online and can be viewed through a Zoom link found in the agenda which can be found here: http://www.templetoncsd.org/AgendaCenter/Search/?term=&CIDs=3,&startDate=6/28/2021&endDate=12/28/2021&dateRange=6%20months&dateSelector=3
Templeton Unified School District
When: Jan. 13 at 6:15 p.m. unless otherwise posted
Where: Eagle Conference Center at 950 Old County Road, Templeton unless otherwise posted and can be virtually watched through zoom, here: https://tusd-ca.schoolloop.com/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1530973354561&vdid=i19b2on351ee
ATASCADERO
City Council
When: Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Meetings are held virtually only and can be viewed through Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZwJ7a031S3KXauEym9ehaA
Atascadero Unified School District
When: Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Where: Meetings held in person here: 5601 West Mall, Atascadero and available virtually through YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDHQETCKYNPmCcq-5eVJKRQ
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors
When: Jan. 11 at 9:00 a.m.
Where: To view agendas and watch the meetings live and virtually visit here: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Board-of-Supervisors/Board-Meetings,-Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx