PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Event Center is pleased to announce the Mid-State Fair Market, a monthly outdoor shopping experience, beginning in March 2021. The Mid-State Fair Market is a one-day opportunity to find antiques, new and used items, plus handmade items from local artisans and crafters. Featured vendors will have apparel, beauty products and items for your home, garden, or kitchen. Admission is free!

Mid-State Fair Market will take place Friday, Mar. 19, Apr. 16, May 14, and Jun. 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located in the Oak Tree Lot on Riverside Ave. at the Paso Robles Event Center. In the event of rain or severe weather, the event may be canceled.

To become a vendor, please visit MidStateFair.com. Commercial vendor spaces are $25 and do not include utilities. All current San Luis Obispo County health and safety regulations must be

adhered to.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 21 to Aug. 1.



