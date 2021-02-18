John Radike, 80, a native Californian, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 15, 2021.

He moved to Templeton in 1979 to begin his second career as, vineyard owner after spending 20 years flying in the Air Force. He was recognized as a Top Gun Fighter Pilot/Navigator during his military career.

His “Rest and Be Thankful Vineyard” was 1 of only 12 vineyards existing in the North County when he ventured into the wine grape growing business. He was a founding member of Wines and Steins as well as an active Rotarian in Paso Robles.

Pioneer Days, you would always find him in the kitchen making beans, loving every minute with “the old-timers.” He served on the board for Youth for Christ for over 20 years and volunteered at Hume Lake Christian Camps each summer for 20+. He also taught home Bible studies for over 30 years.

John is survived by his loving wife, Janie, married for 59 years, his two daughters Daphne Martin, Paso Robles and Cathy LaGrange, Oregon, and his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Nunes, Oregon.

Any donations can be made to either Hume Lake Christian Camp or Youth for Christ.

