PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is asking for the public’s help with an arson investigation.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on June 29, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the 1000 block of Vine Street for a reported fire out.

Shortly after arrival of the responding unit, it was determined the fire was suspicious and may have been intentionally set.

Further investigation determined the fire was started with the aid of a flammable liquid. A nearby resident was able to extinguish the blaze and minimize damage to the structure quickly.

If members of the public have any information regarding the arson fire or suspicious activity during the early morning hours or late afternoon of Monday, June 29, in the 1000 block of Vine Street, contact the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services at 805 227-7560 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 805-549-STOP.

