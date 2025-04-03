In Loving Memory of Donald Melvin Walters

Donald Melvin Walters, 79, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Long Beach, California, he spent most of his life in Paso Robles and Atascadero, where he built a life filled with passion, hard work, and love.

An avid hunter, skilled automotive technician, and a great cook, Don had a knack for fixing just about anything and whipping up meals that brought everyone together. Whether he was in the garage, out in nature, or behind the stove, he poured his heart into everything he did.

His dedication, patience, and generosity were felt by everyone lucky enough to know him.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jeanine; his children, Heather (Aaron O’Farrell), Chris, and Teressa (Scott Ludwig); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many dear friends and family who will forever cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Danelle.

A burial service will be held on April 3, 2025, at 11:00 am at Atascadero Pine Mountain Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Don’s memory.

