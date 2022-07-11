Lois Ann Parsley was born in February 1938 in Seneca, Il., and died June 2022 in Snohomish, Wa., aged 84.

Lois and her husband, Paul Parsley, were married in March of 1968. They moved from the Parsley family farm in Coleman, South Dakota, in 1968 with a couple of brief stops while looking for farm property to raise their family. They settled in Shandon, California, where they grew alfalfa and cattle and were one of the first to plant wine grapes in the area.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Olga of Minnesota, her brother David of South Dakota, and her husband Paul of Shandon, California. She is survived by her sister Ruth, her brother Paul, five children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She will be laid to rest in the Shandon District Cemetery in a private ceremony.

