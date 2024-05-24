Karen Denise Renfro, 56, of Atascadero, passed away on May 9, 2024, at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, after a long illness, surrounded by family.

A loving sister and friend, Karen had a warm personality, charismatic smile, and generous heart, making her an instant friend to all who met her.

Karen was born to Arthur and Carolyn Renfro on August 26, 1967, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was two years old when her family moved to Atascadero, CA, where she grew up & and attended school.

Karen explored many career paths. She was a waitress at Mr. Lee’s Club. She loved being a wedding consultant at Everyone’s Favorite Wedding Center. However, she found her true calling as a caregiver for anyone she felt needed an extra dose of loving help.

Karen is survived by her fiancé, Mike Oaks; son, Scott Grunow (Trish) and her beautiful granddaughter, Taylor; her mother, Carol Renfro; brother, Todd; sisters, DeAnna, Robyn, Tammy, and Jenna. She is preceded in death by her father, Art Renfro; her grandpa, Ben Knee; her brother-in-law, Keith Doshier; and nephew, Brandon Hamburg.

She was affectionately known as Auntie K by her eight nephews, four nieces, three great-nephews, and six great-nieces. There has never been a small child or a little dog she has ever met that she didn’t love with all her heart.

Karen’s final arrangements will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, look west to find the brightest star. She will be shining down on all of us.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400,www.EFS-Cares.com .

