Elizabeth Marie (Betty) Sandri went to be with Jesus on September 16, 2021, at the age of 86. She was a born and raised Chicago girl with two immigrant parents from Romania and Hungry. She loved her childhood, filled with neighbors who looked out for her. She graduated high school and went to college, where she earned her degree in nursing. She met and married a doctor. He joined the air force, and over the next ten years, they traveled through Europe and the US, having seven children. They eventually settled in Roselle, NJ. An unusual turn of events led to the family moving to Atascadero, CA, in the early 70″ Betty became employed as an RN at ASH, where she worked for 20 years. She was loved and respected by her co-workers. During this time, she acquired her BS Degree and raised seven children on her own. While in college, she was captain of her debate team and continued her love of debate and questioning throughout her life. She often played devil’s advocate in conversation to get you to think and try to see the other side.

An active and devoted member at St. William’s Parish for over 45 years, Betty was involved with the Altar Society, Bible studies, and youth groups as a leader and supporter. She was an avid reader and loved setting up the book section at the yearly rummage sale. After receiving her first prayer shawl, she opened her home to the group for meetings. Betty would tie tassels on the shawls while praying for the person who would receive the shawl. This ministry has touched the lives of over 400 individuals, locally and across the world, with the gift of a shawl wrapped in love and prayer. She loved any reason to gather together to worship the Lord, including masses and bible studies in her home.

Betty was a hard worker who overcame many trials yet continued to serve her family and community. She loved her community and was respected and loved in return. She was involved with ECHO, the Senior Center, and Meals on Wheels. She was always willing to help those in need, opening her heart and home. Friends would kid her about being the other homeless shelter in Atascadero. She was a confidant, always willing to listen, share and give advice when asked. She enjoyed family dinners around the table and playing pinochle while discussing life and the Lord with her family and friends. She loved books, Joan Chittister, the view from her porch, murder she wrote, and a good back rub.

Most importantly, Betty loved the Lord with great joy, knowing He was always with her. She studied His word. His birth, resurrection, and promises of forgiveness and always being with each of us sustained her and gave her strength through the years. She looked forward to going home to her Savior and having conversations with Him. We are sure He is answering her questions and being entertained by her.

She was a loving and caring mom who is survived by her seven children: Blaze, Lance, and wife Michelle, Felisa, Remi, Aleta and husband Peter, Dori and husband Doug, and Luke and wife Jill. Eight grandchildren were blessed to call her grandma: Loren, Jared, Logan, Lindsey, Trevor, Alexandra, Samantha, and Christopher. She was a great-grandmother to five: Lilly, Calvin, Gracelyn, Keziah, and Mason. Betty was a very caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved her children, prayed daily for everyone, and was loved by all. We miss her !!!!!

Two services are being held to Celebrate Betty: A funeral Mass at Saint William’s Catholic Church, 6410 Santa Lucia Rd, Atascadero, CA, on Friday, February 17, at 10:30 am. A reception will follow in the church hall to share memories.

Then a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 18. at 11am, will be held at Father’s House, 2100 Ramona Road, Atascadero, with fellowship and sharing.

