Born: February 11, 1954, @ Corona Naval Hospital, CA.

Passed: June 6, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Denise graduated from Atascadero High, Class of 1972, and later attended The University of Utah. After receiving her B.S. in Radiologic Technology, she came home to pursue her career.

Over the last 40 years, Denise has worked in several hospitals and radiology offices in the county.

As a radiology/mammogram technician, she found her calling in helping those Cancer patients in need. She spent much of her off time volunteering for local Cancer Society events.

Her other off-time passion was knitting, working in Cambria’s knit shop, and using her talent to knit caps for local Cancer patients.

Denise is survived by her parents, Daniel C. Phillips & Ramona Phillips, Brother Daniel L. Phillips, Sister-in-Law Susan Phillips, and nephew, Daniel J. Phillips

Graveside service will be held on July 3, 2023 @ 10:00AM at the Atascadero Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity: the American Cancer Society

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...