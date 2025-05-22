Michael Richard Torgerson, 78, of Paso Robles, California, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, with his wife by his side, who was the love of his life for over six decades.

Born on November 15, 1946, in Van Nuys, CA, Mike spent his life devoted to the people and places he loved most. A steady and generous soul, Mike built a life rooted in work, commitment, and quiet strength. He was a provider in every sense of the word—working hard throughout his career to ensure his family never wanted for anything, and always placing their needs before his own. His love for them was constant, unwavering, and deeply felt in every small act of kindness and sacrifice.

Mike found his greatest peace at the lake. Whether floating with a beer, waterskiing in his younger days, or watching his grandchildren enjoy their time on the water, the lake was where he felt most at home. It wasn’t just a place to relax—it was where memories were made, stories were shared, and life slowed down just enough to be fully appreciated.

A loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Susie, for 56 years, Mike was also a devoted father to Michael and Kory, a proud grandfather to six grandchildren and three great grandchildren who adored their “Grandpa” He led not with loud words, but with quiet example—showing through action what it meant to be dependable, patient, and kind.

Mike’s legacy lives on in the love he gave so freely and the lives he shaped with his presence. His family will carry forward his traditions, his love for life, and most of all, the way he made them feel safe, seen, and loved.

Funeral will be held on June 6 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles, with a reception following at J Dusi Wines in Templeton.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

