Atascadero, California – Gail Keller passed away at Ingleside Park care facility in Atascadero on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the age of 71, with her husband at her side after a difficult fight with dementia.

Gail was born May 20, 1950, in Newark, New Jersey, to William and Stefanie Brice Kimmerle. After Stefanie’s death in 1958, William married Wilma Gordon, and together they raised Gail, older brother Dennis and sisters Kim and Eileen with much love and devotion.

Gail grew up in her young years in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from North Penn High School. After graduating in 1968, the family moved to Atascadero, California. She worked at various jobs from banking, waitressing, office manager for Dr. Rice (optometrist), outside ad sales at the Atascadero News, and finally found her love and niche at Real Estate Home Loans. She loved working with and helping people.

She married Michael Keller, and they raised two wonderful sons, Sean and Brent. She had many great times being a mom raising her two sons, motorcycle riding (with BFF Glo), gambling, watching football, and going to automobile races. She also loved soccer and softball games with her granddaughters. Christmas was a great time for Gail as she was able to entertain and shower gifts on her boys, dogs, husband, and grandchildren. She loved cooking brownies, turkeys, and deviled eggs for this time of year, and as the family grew enjoyed the times with daughters-in-law and all her extended family.

Unfortunately, Gail left us way too soon and will be greatly missed by her husband Mike, sons Sean (Kristie), Brent (Stefanie), sister Kim (George Andreasen), granddaughters Tiffany (Kyler Snyder), Brianna (Aaron Baro), Amanda and Ashlee, great-grandsons Kaden and Eli. Also, her nephews, Jarrod Andersen (Brandi), Travis (Jennifer) Andreasen, and niece Kayla (Lucas Villa). Gail has now joined her dad William, mother Wilma, Dennis, Eileen, and Stephanie in heaven.

The family wishes to thank Hospice and Ingleside Park staff for her final care and attention. Any donations sent in memory of Gail in lieu of flowers or cards can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice. In addition, fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared to mikek98@pacbell.net.

A celebration of life will be held soon with final resting at the Atascadero Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...