SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has reopened an onsite COVID-19 testing facility. COVID Clinic, already operating programs at several California airports, will operate the testing site, which is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new testing site is a drive-through and will offer a wider variety of tests, including rapid testing and a Molecular PCR test. Users may choose their test based on requirements at their office or travel destination, their schedule, or their personal comfort level.

“We are glad to once again offer the San Luis Obispo region and its visitors convenient access to reliable COVID-19 testing,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “The drive-through process is efficient and safe, and we hope that residents and travelers alike will

take advantage of the COVID Clinic facility.”

Appointments are recommended to guarantee same-day testing, but walk-ins are accepted. Those seeking to get tested may upload the required personal information, book a testing appointment, and then receive test results directly from COVID Clinic.

Beginning December 6, testing hours will expand at the airport from 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the testing process and to make an appointment, visit sloairport.com/testing.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities. For more information or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

