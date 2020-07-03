Health Officer Orders Bars to Temporarily Close in SLO County

San Luis Obispo, CA — The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Officer issued an order this morning that requires bars countywide to close ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to avoid large congregations of individuals in close proximity within a confined space.

Bars, pubs and breweries in SLO County must remain closed from Friday, July 3 at 4 p.m. through Monday, July 6 at 5 a.m. Bars that provide full meal table service by an in-house full kitchen are exempted while full food service is offered. Wine tasting venues are also exempt.

At 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, the County Emergency Operations Center was notified that Santa Barbara and Monterey counties were closing their beaches, which will likely increase the number of visitors already expected to travel to SLO County over a typically busy holiday weekend. In order to protect visitors and residents, the County, in partnership with beachside cities of Grover Beach, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach, as well as Port San Luis Harbor District and the Sheriff’s Office, will increase safety checks at retail and food establishments over the weekend. Furthermore, bars will be closed countywide in anticipation of a higher level of patronage due to the expected crowds.

“SLO County is not the place to party this weekend. Bars specifically draw large crowds, and we have seen recent cases of COVID-19 likely transmitted within these establishments locally and throughout the state,” said County Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Bars are particularly high risk because they are closed, indoor spaces often with poor ventilation, where physical distancing is not always easy or possible, and where close communication (talking face to face) typically occurs.”

Beach city police departments, County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harbor District are increasing patrols this weekend. Law enforcement, will visit businesses in the coastal areas to verify compliance with COVID-protective measures,

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org.

For business owners with questions regarding the order please email: eoc-liaison@co.slo.ca.us

