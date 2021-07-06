Donelda “Doni” Gloria Bryant of Templeton was born on April 25, 1929, in Minnesota. She passed away in Templeton, California, on June 20, at 10:10 pm. She was raised along with her two older sisters, Lola and Gladys, by a single mother, Elizabeth, in Janesville, Iowa. All predeceased her. Her father, Squire, had passed away from TB when she was just two years old.

She moved to San Luis Obispo, California, with her mother, after high school graduation. She married John Bottini of San Luis Obispo at the age of 19 and had three children: John Victor, JoAnn, and Denise. Doni worked as a cafeteria “ lunch lady” for the Mission schools in San Luis Obispo, as a school bus driver of Santa Margarita elementary school, and as a teacher’s aide for Atascadero schools. While working as a teacher’s aide, she earned an AA in early childhood education from Cuesta College. Later in life, she was briefly married to Connie Bryant.

Doni is survived by her son Victor and four of five grandchildren: Eric Ramos (wife Kirstin) and Jeremy “JJ” Ramos (wife Judy) of California and Stephanie McConnell (husband Ryan) and Hilary Amon (husband Alan) of Pennsylvania; one grandson, Brian Welton, passed away as a newborn. She is also survived by 10 of 11 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Doni is remembered for her smile, her sweetness, and her spunky sense of humor. Her joyful and loving presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her, who loved her. May her memory be a blessing and bring joy.

