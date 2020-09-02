Wheeler Mack French, 93, longtime Paso Robles resident, went home to be with his Lord and Savior August 11, 2020. Wheeler was born to Will French and Martha Clear French in Knoxville, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, then earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from The University of Tennessee. He greatly enjoyed residing in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, where he retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Wheeler made the most important decision of his life when he accepted Jesus Christ as Redeemer in the early 1960s. He loved to share the gospel of salvation with everyone he met.

Wheeler was preceded in death by beloved brothers Henry Clay French Sr., William French Jr., and Vernon French; and wives Bernice Eileen Dill Garrison, Vera Joy Krehbiel Stuhr, and Marguerite Elizabeth Dowell Carte. Family members include children LaVerne (Robert) Yarmola, Jack (Leslie) French, Ramona (Harold) Hern, and Kristi (Robert) Ugland; stepdaughters Sharon Garrison, Charlotte Garrison Morris (deceased), Carolina Garrison Labby, and Deborah Carte Palumbo; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Creston Village; Central Coast Hospice; Home Instead; Dr. John J. Davis, MD; Dr. Jeffrey R. Bourne, DO; and Wheeler’s church family at Mid State Baptist Church. Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, Paso Robles. Burial at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside.

“Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.” Mark 11:24 (KJV)

