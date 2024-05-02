Evelyn Louise Bernasconi-Roth, 89, of Templeton, California, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2024, after a long life filled with love, happiness, and fulfillment.

Evelyn was born on November 3, 1934, to Clem and Eva Bernasconi in Salinas, California. After Evelyn graduated from King City High School in 1953, she went on to study at Highland School of Nursing. Evelyn earned her registered nurse’s degree in 1956 after completing her nursing internship at Highland Hospital Emergency Room in Oakland, CA. Evelyn had a long history of service as a registered nurse until she retired from the California Youth Authority in Paso Robles in 1997.

Evelyn met her future husband, Fred Roth, in High School. However, she would first pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse before they finally married in January 1964 in Reno, NV. In December of that same year, Evelyn and Fred welcomed their son, Bryan, adding to the brood of Fred’s two sons and daughter from a previous marriage, whom Evelyn also loved as her own.

Evelyn was remarkably intelligent, with a passionate soul and a beaming personality. Her continuous pursuit of education allowed for an abundance of wisdom and life advice to her friends and family. Evelyn’s family will cherish the memories of her stories that she has shared of her times caring for patients in the Highland Hospital Emergency Room or King City Clinic, as well as daily life on the ranch with Freddy and the kids.

Please take some time to add your memory and/or photo of Evelyn on the webpage: Click Here

Evelyn was predeceased by her late husband, Fred Roth, and stepdaughter, Renee Roth. She is survived by her sons Bryan Roth, Bill Roth, and Matt Roth, her sister Arlene Dedini, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services will be held at the San Miguel Mission on Thursday, May 9, at 11:30 am, with a small reception to follow. The family requests that guests please wear something bright, pastel, or floral to represent Evelyn’s colorful personality and style. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wilshire Hospice Services of San Luis Obispo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...