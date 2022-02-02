Ramona “Mona” Osborne, 93, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Arroyo Grande Hospital. Graveside services will be held at the Atascadero Cemetery on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:30 am.

Mona was born September 14, 1928, in Mason City, Iowa. She is the daughter of Gustave and Frances Heinrich of Clear Lake, Iowa.

She married Donald Eugene Osborne in 1946 and had five children. Sandy Kelley, Laurie Ventimiglia, Debra Lone, Nancy Lillo, and Clint Osborne.

They moved to Paso Robles, CA., in 1952 with their three girls at the time, and later on, the last two children were born there.

She is survived by a brother, Ronald Heinrich of Rio Vista, CA., and a sister Karen Shoop of Mason City, Iowa.

They were given 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren from their five children.

They moved from Atascadero to Templeton in 1972 and built a house and a business of custom meat processing. Mona and Don worked together at the business where Mona wrapped the meat and did the billing.

Her greatest joy in life was when her family would come to visit. She was very loved and blessed with such a big family. She will be greatly missed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...