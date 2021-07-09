On Monday, June 21, 2021, Charla Jean Dancey, loving sister, and mother of four children passed away at the age of 68. Charla was born on August 18, 1952, in Granada Hills, Ca, to Carol and Charles Dancey. On June 15, 1977, she married James Russell in Las Vegas, Nv. They raised four children Nicole, Bryan, Michelle, and Kelly.

Charla really enjoyed do it yourself type of projects around the house. She actually recently replaced all of the hardwood flooring herself in her 1900 sq ft home. She was also known for her love of animals. She left behind three dogs and one horse Annie, Bullet, Hoss, and Charm. She loved taking care of and training her dogs and horses.

Charla was preceded in death by her father Charles and Mother Carol. She is survived by her four children Nicole, Bryan, Michelle, Kelly, her brothers Steve and Allan. She also was grandmother to 17 grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at the clubhouse in Rancho Del Bordo Estates.

