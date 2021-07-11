Greff booked with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, hate crimes, and resisting arrest

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Jul. 10, at approximately 5 a.m., San Luis Obispo Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a knife making threats against a group of people at Franklin Hot Springs in the 3000 block of Creston Road in rural Paso Robles.

The man was making threats to harm individuals as well as himself. When Deputies arrived, the man ran away on Creston Road. A short time later, Deputies located the suspect, who fled from Deputies on foot while still armed with a knife. He refused Deputies commands and continued to flee. Deputies lost sight of the suspect in the area between Creston Rd. and S. River Rd. at Laguna Del Campo in rural Paso Robles.

Deputies conducted a search of the area with the assistance of a CHP helicopter over the next two hours. A reverse 911 was sent to the area, advising residents to shelter in place. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Bunker Kainoa Greff of Templeton.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

At approximately 8:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a man matching the suspect’s description in the 1800 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue in rural Paso Robles. Deputies responded to that area where Greff was located. Once again, he fled from Deputies. A perimeter was set up with the assistance of the Paso Robles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. Deputies apprehended Greff on Volpi Ysabel Rd. without further incident.

It was learned upon further investigation that Greff threatened to stab at least four people, two of which were juveniles while yelling racial slurs at the victims who were Hispanic.

Greff was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on four counts of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, hate crimes, and one count of resisting an officer. The community that was warned of the suspect was notified of his apprehension. There is no additional risk to the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...