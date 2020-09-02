Wally Ray Engstrom (Gator), 73 of Paso Robles, California Passed away July 31st 2020. He was born in Los Angeles California, on October 2, 1946, to Walfred August Engstrom and Katherine Rollins Engstrom. Moving to Paso Robles, by the time he was 4. He was a 1964 graduate of Paso Robles High School. Served in the US Army, 1966 – 1968. He worked for Chevron Pipeline, as a corrosion specialist, for 29 years. He was a member of the Paso Robles Elks, and Santa Lucia sportsmen’s assoc. Wally loved spending time with family, tinkering in the yard, camping, welding, home improvements, shoot trap, shooting his bow, an avid photographer (the grandkids called him the “Kodak Monster”), and Hunting. Hunting with lifelong friends, Coop, Maddog and his brother Rondog. Rv Camping with Jack, Butch and Judy Munroe, and Vacationing with the Lindgrens and whatever shenanigans they could find.

Wally is survived by his wife Lauren Engstrom, son Troy (Christa) Engstrom of Templeton Daughter Trisha Engstrom, Brother Ron Engstrom both of Paso Robles Sister Judy O’neal of Ione, California. Aunt Marilyn Rollins of Dallas Texas Wally is also survived by Grandchildren Shelbi (Justin) Hunt of Spokane Valley, Wa. Tanner Engstrom (Kylie Doty), Paso Robles, Brandon Engstrom North Carolina, Michael Engstrom of Templeton. Gabriel Hickman and Destiny Ritchie both of Paso Robles. Great Grandson Oliver Ray Hunt, of spokane Valley Wa. Nieces, Nephews and Numerous Friends. Graveside service will be at Paso Robles Cemetery, August 29th, 2020 at 10 am If anyone wishes, they can donate to St Judes, in lieu of flowers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related