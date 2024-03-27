PASO ROBLES — On Monday, March 25, around 10:15 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a 911 call from a 71-year-old victim, who reported his 42-year-old son assaulted him inside his home. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Oak Street and located the victim outside the home, suffering from injuries to his face and arm.

While the victim was being treated by the Paso Robles Fire Department, the suspect, Brian Andres, walked out of the residence but quickly returned inside once he noticed law enforcement personnel on scene. Andres barricaded himself inside the home and after over an hour of attempted negotiations, PRPD officers forced entry into the home, and Andres was taken into custody without further incident.

Andres was arrested for felony elder abuse, with an enhancement due to the victim’s age, and a probation violation. Andres was booked at the San Luis Obispo County jail.

