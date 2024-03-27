PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department Traffic Division responded for a vehicle rollover with fatality. On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 9:30 p.m., PRPD dispatch received a call of a single vehicle rollover down an embankment in the area of Buena Vista Drive and Highway 46 East. When officers arrived on scene it was determined to be a traffic collision which involved a white Dodge Ram pickup with three occupants.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. The other two occupants were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that alcohol was believed to be a factor in this collision, and it was determined none of the occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department Traffic Division is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549- STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...