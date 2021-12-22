He is charged with residential burglary, multiple sexual assault crimes and theft

SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that after nearly a three-week trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Kammeron Isaac Anderson (26) guilty of various sex crimes, including residential burglary with intent to commit rape and two counts of assault with intent to commit rape. Anderson was also convicted of petty theft.

At the trial, the jury heard the testimony of three victims regarding three separate instances of sexual assault and the testimony of one additional survivor from a previous sexual battery in 2018 by Anderson.

The testimony established that Anderson entered a home in Nipomo shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 10. When the sleeping couple was awakened, Anderson was in their bedroom wearing only underwear. Once confronted Anderson grabbed his clothing from beneath their bed and fled.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

In a second incident, occurring Jan. 22, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Anderson forced his way into a home and physically restrained the female resident. Anderson fled when the woman’s screams alerted her husband who intervened.

In a third incident, occurring around 5:30 a.m. that same day, Anderson entered a residence located approximately one mile away, removed his shoes, and entered the bedroom of another woman. He pushed her on the bed and attempted to physically restrain her when she yelled for her adult daughter, who was in the residence. Her daughter responded, and Anderson fled the crime scene after he was confronted by the women. Anderson was arrested the following day where he was also arrested for stealing a package off the porch of a residence.

In a separate hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen found true that in 2018 Anderson had suffered a conviction for felony criminal threats, which is a ‘serious’ offense and a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law.

“We thank the jury for their concentrated focus in this shocking and emotional case,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “The survivors demonstrated remarkable courage in their response to the assaults and in their willingness to testify so that this predator could be held accountable. This conviction should encourage other survivors of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement.”

Anderson is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 12, 2022 and faces a maximum of 16 years plus 28 years-to-life for his convictions.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker and investigated by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

A copy of the charging document can be found here

A copy of the defendant’s booking photo can be found here

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805.781.5819 with any questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...