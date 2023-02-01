Gonzalez was arrested for child molestation and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail

PASO ROBLES — A Paso Robles man has been arrested for child molestation and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) learned of an ongoing molestation of a child, which has occurred over the past four years.

Officers located the suspect, Pablo Murillo Gonzalez (42) of Paso Robles, in the 500 block of Oak Street. Upon contact, the suspect tried to flee from detectives, but he was immediately apprehended. Gonzalez was arrested for child molestation and was subsequently booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail after PRPD secured a bail enhancement of $500,000.

According to County Jail records, Gonzalez remains in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, and PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

