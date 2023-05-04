The exhibition, titled ‘Our Central Coast,’ set to open June 30

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park will feature an exhibition of fine art submitted by members of four different Central Coast Art Associations. The show, called “Our Central Coast,” will be held from June 30 to Aug. 27 in the Atrium Gallery.

The Atascadero Art Association, Cambria Center for the Arts, Morro Bay Art Association, and Paso Robles Art Association all come together to showcase their visions of Central Coast living. Each association used an individual juror, with Jordan Hockett, operations manager and curator of Studios on the Park, curating the overall exhibition. The public is also invited to the opening on July 1, with another reception on Aug. 5, both from 6 to 9 p.m.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national, and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens, and adults.

“Our Central Coast” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to receptions on July 1 and Aug. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, go to studiosonthepark.org/events/our-central-coast/

Upcoming May events happening at Studios on the Park:

First Saturdays — Wine and Music

May 6

6 to 9 p.m.

Atrium Gallery

$10 per glass

Studios on the Park celebrates First Saturday. It’s a fun tradition of ever-changing art displays, premier wine from our Winery Partners, and live music-filled evenings at the start of every month. In May, join them for the grand opening of their new exhibition, “City and Country.” Enjoy wine poured by Dubost Wine and live music brought to them by the talented Taylor C Lewis.

Studios is located at 1130 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information, visit studiosonthepark.org

