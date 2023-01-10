Several evacuation orders/warnings have been issued in the riverbed area
PASO ROBLES — In the midst of the flooding and rain on Monday, Jan. 9, Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services coordinated with CHP and San Luis Ambulance to rescue three individuals from the Salinas River.
Several evacuation warnings and orders were issued throughout Monday. Find the warnings and orders issued here as well as were to find shelter if evacuated:
Shelter:
As extreme flooding continues into the weekend, emergency personnel remind everyone to keep their distance from the river.