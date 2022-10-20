Featuring live music, DJ, bonfire and fire dancers

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is hosting a free community event on New Year’s Eve, December 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. The New Year’s celebration will be held downtown, at City Park, and will feature live music, a DJ, fire dancers, and a bonfire.

The event welcomes the JC Smith Band, a high-energy Chicago blues-style group that promises to have the crowd dancing into the New Year. Adding to the excitement will be DJ Chad Fortin, resident DJ for the San Diego Padres and a proud North County resident and The Dancing Fire, a fire dancing troupe. A bonfire and refreshments for kids and adults round out the event.

Food trucks will be on site to serve attendees who haven’t taken advantage of one of the 25+ restaurants downtown and adult beverages will be available.

A 9 p.m. ball drop is set to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so attendees can enjoy ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight.

“We are excited to share such an amazing, free event with our fantastic community members, families and friends,” said City Manager Ty Lewis.

All the festivities take place on two stages near the west side of City Park and Spring Street. A celebratory bonfire will be lit near the center of the park by the decomposed granite field.

The City of Paso Robles is proud to present this free family event to the community.

New Year’s Eve Concert and Bonfire

Saturday, December 31

7 – 11 p.m.

Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Rain or shine

Free admission

There is one Street Closure — 11th Street from Spring to Park will be closed from 4 p.m. until the end of the event on December 31.

