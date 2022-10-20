Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown offers trick or treating at local shops from 4 to 7 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Main Street Association is looking for volunteers to help with their Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31.

Volunteers are needed to monitor the street barricades. If interested in volunteering, please reach out to Carolyn or Susanne at (805) 238-4103.

The Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown offers trick or treating at local shops from 4 to 7 p.m. and a photo booth with the downtown witches at Park and 12th Street.

