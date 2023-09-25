Traffic controls will not impact school drop off and pick up

PASO ROBLES — Bear Electric Solutions (BES) will be conducting signal upgrades work along the Niblick Corridor starting Monday Sept. 25 through Oct. 15. Upgrades include backplates with reflective borders for improved visibility, increasing the size of the LED signal lights for enhanced visibility, and new signal software to allow for better intersection operation.

The purpose of the signal upgrades is to relieve traffic congestion, improve safety through the Niblick corridor, and upgrade out-of-date signal hardware.

Traffic controls will be in effect during this time, so there will be some disruptions. However, traffic controls will occur in a manner that will not impact school drop off and pick up times and will only be partial closures (right turn lane closures). For safety measures the intersection will be placed into flash when necessary.

